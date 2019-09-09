The Andromeda Strain – Michael Crichton Film Series

Monday September 9, 2019 @ 6:30PM

at UMKC Student Union Theater

A deadly extraterrestrial virus is brought to Earth when a research satellite crashes near a tiny Arizona town. Everyone in the community dies within days, except for a baby and an “insulated” drunkard. Based on the 1969 novel of the same name by Michael Crichton. Directed by Robert Wise and stars Arthur Hill, James Olson, David Wayne, Kate Reid, and Paula Kelly.

A 30-minute audience discussion and Q&A led by Lilah Rahn-Lee , PhD, Assistant Professor of Biology and Coordinator of Oxbridge Honors Molecular Biology at William Jewell College, will follow the screening.