The Andromeda Strain – Michael Crichton Film Series
Monday September 9, 2019 @ 6:30PM
at UMKC Student Union Theater
A deadly extraterrestrial virus is brought to Earth when a research satellite crashes near a tiny Arizona town. Everyone in the community dies within days, except for a baby and an “insulated” drunkard. Based on the 1969 novel of the same name by Michael Crichton. Directed by Robert Wise and stars Arthur Hill, James Olson, David Wayne, Kate Reid, and Paula Kelly.
A 30-minute audience discussion and Q&A led by Lilah Rahn-Lee, PhD, Assistant Professor of Biology and Coordinator of Oxbridge Honors Molecular Biology at William Jewell College, will follow the screening.
The event is free and open to the public; however, e-tickets are required. Films will be screened at the UMKC Student Union Theater. Doors open at 6 p.m.