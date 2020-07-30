Sunset Drive-In Concert: Summer Breeze with Right On Red

Thursday July 30, 2020 @ 6:00PM

at Town Center Plaza

Rock and roll takes on a whole new meaning this year at Sunset Music Fest — rockin' with local talents and rollin' as a drive-in concert series. Cruise over to Town Center Plaza on Thursday nights from July 23 to Aug. 6 to enjoy a free, family-friendly live concert from the comfort of your car while tuning in via FM radio or bring a lawn chair for an up-close view to the stage. July 30's event features yacht rock tribute band Summer Breeze and variety band Right On Red.



La Bodega will be on-site serving up food and beverages to attendees for purchase. Touchless ordering and pickup will be available to concertgoers.



Along with the opportunity to enjoy the show from the comfort of your vehicle and the option to receive car-side delivery via La Bodega, Town Center Plaza will be following CDC guidelines, creating opportunity for social distancing, and utilizing additional staffing to accommodate heightened cleanliness practices and security.



Please do not come to the event if you are sick. Please do practice distancing, and bring hand sanitizer to minimize the spread of germs.



Pop-up tents can obscure the view to the stage and are not allowed.



Coolers are allowed; please bring plenty of water for you and your group.



This is a rain or shine event. Music starts at 7 p.m.