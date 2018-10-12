Friday October 12, 2018 @ 12:59PM

at Downtown Lee's Summit

The Summit Art Festival runs from Friday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 14 in downtown Lee's Summit, featuring more than 90 juried exhibits from local and national artists. There's also a Kids Zone with a hands-on art station, a children's art area, a Lee's Summit student art pavilion, local music and food court. This festival is free and open to the public, and free parking is available at 2nd and Green Streets.