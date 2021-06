Friday June 18, 2021 @ 6:00PM

at Lemonad(e) Park

West Bottoms restaurant Voltaire and seminal music venue recordBar have teamed up to present Lemonad(e) Park — an outdoor, socially distanced concert series — for its second season! Center Cut Records presents Summer Soulstice, an evening with The Freedom Affair, The Black Creatures and Kadesh Flow.