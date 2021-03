Saturday March 20, 2021 @ 10:00AM - Saturday March 20, 2021 @ 4:00PM

at Alexander Majors Barn

Mask up and come celebrate ALL THINGS WOMEN with The Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair while supporting women-led small businesses!

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a free pop up on the lawn of The Majors Barn with women-owned and operated food trucks and makers. Plus, The Alexander Majors Museum will be open to learn all about Elinor Majors, one of Alexander's daughter's and a suffragette.