Friday April 23, 2021 @ 9:00AM - Sunday April 25, 2021 @ 5:00PM

at Powell Gardens

From April 23 to 25, The Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair hosts a pop-up at Powell Garden's Bloom Fest.

Play Outside. Celebrating the joy, color, beauty, and creativity of nature. 25+ makers, spectacular botanical displays, inventive floral design, food trucks and activities for the whole family.