Saturday August 17, 2019 @ 7:00PM

at CrossroadsKC

An eight-time Grammy Award winner, Stephen Marley has followed in his father's footsteps with a successful music career as a solo artist, a member of Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers and a producer. He is on the Babylon By Bus tour with his son and daughter, Jo Mersa Marley and DJ Shacia Payne.