Sunday December 8, 2019 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Southern Avenue stirs up a soulful, funky, rock ‘n’ roll stew, built on a solid foundation of the blues. It features two powerhouse sisters, a jazz bassist and an Israeli-born guitar virtuoso who grew up a student of the blues and funk. The Memphis-based group released "Keep On" in May 2019, the follow-up to its self-titled 2017 debut on Stax Records in 2017.