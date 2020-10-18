Now playing: Giant Zz Ward
The Sound of Kansas City with Calvin Arsenia, Back Alley Brass Band and More

at Liberty Memorial

The Sound of Kansas City is a socially distanced outdoor festival on the southeast lawn of the National World War I Museum (Liberty Memorial), featuring KC artists Calvin Arsenia, Back Alley Brass Band, Larsen, The Way Way Back, What A Wreck, Flutienastiness, Attic Light and Emma Jo, plus a number of DJs performing between live sets.

One ticket will accommodate four attendees, with a 10'x10' space to relax and listen to some of the city's finest performers. All guests, staff and performers will follow CDC guidelines. Masks will be required.

