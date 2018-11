Friday November 16, 2018 @ 7:00PM

at Screenland at Tapcade

The Skid-O-Rama Film Fest will show a special premiere screening of the documentary "Jim Dandy to the Rescue," directed by Joey Skidmore. The documentary examines the history of Dandy and his band Black Oak Arkansas, and their unusual rise to fame. This event continues on Saturday, Nov. 17, with a concert from the band at Knuckleheads Saloon.