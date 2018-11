Saturday November 17, 2018 @ 8:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Skid-O-Rama Fest will feature an appearance from Jim Dandy and Black Oak Arkansas, the evening after a screening about the band at Screenland Crossroads Tapcade. The concert on the 17th will also feature performances from Joey Skidmore's Red Headed League, the Garage Kings and The Standells.