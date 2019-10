Tuesday October 22, 2019 @ 7:00PM

at recordBar

Washington D.C. trio SHAED makes infectious, danceable electro-pop, cut with glittering synths and the spirits of '80s R&B. The band, which consists of twin brothers Max and Spencer Ernst and vocalist Chelsea Lee, is touring on its 2018 EP, "Melt." Absofacto, the solo project of songwriter and producer Jonathan Visger, will open.