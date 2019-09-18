Science Matters Brown Bag Forum: Renew the Blue

Wednesday September 18, 2019 @ 12:00PM

at Kansas City, Kansas Public Library

The Blue River flows 40 miles from its headwaters in relatively undeveloped Southern Johnson County, Kansas, through the urban core of Kansas City, Missouri, before it outlets into the Missouri River. Along the way, the Blue River and its tributaries pass through 20 cities and hundreds of neighborhoods. The river has areas of immense natural beauty and is highly valuable for the habitat, ecosystem services, and recreational opportunities that it provides, but the river is largely unknown to the people who live within its watershed. However, several organizations and hundreds of people have come together to bring awareness to the Blue River and are working to restore and protect the river. This program will focus on some of the many projects that are underway to benefit Kansas City’s river and its people. More info is available here.

The event is free and open to the public; however, e-tickets are required.