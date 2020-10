Saturday October 24, 2020 @ 10:00AM

at John Wornall House

The Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair presents Saturdays with The Swing, in partnership with The Wornall Majors House Museums. Find local artists and makers, flowers and farmers popped up on the lawn of the museums from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays from Aug. 22 through Oct. 24, at The John Wornall House at 6115 Wornall Rd. Kansas City, MO. Masks are required. #shoplocalKC