Friday October 9, 2020 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Kansas City native Samantha Fish returns to play a hometown show after the 2019 release of her sixth studio album, "Kill Or Be Kind." Fish says that her mission on the new album was "to really set these songs up so that they have a life of their own." "Kill Or Be Kind" is her debut album on Rounder Records. This is the second of two nights at Knuckleheads.

Tickets to livestream the show are available at this link.