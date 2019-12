Saturday December 28, 2019 @ 7:30PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Kansas City native Samantha Fish returns to play a hometown show after releasing her sixth studio album, "Kill Or Be Kind," earlier this year. Fish says that her mission on the new album was "to really set these songs up so that they have a life of their own." "Kill Or Be Kind" is her debut album on Rounder Records. Jonathon Boogie Long will open the show.