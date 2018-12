Friday January 18, 2019 @ 8:30PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Dubbed "a true innovator" by Billboard, Grammy Award-winning multi-instrumentalist Sam Bush has been honored for his legendary work in bluegrass music. Known as the King of Newgrass and the King of Telluride, Bush has expanded the horizons of bluegrass by fusing it with jazz, rock, blues, funk and other styles. The Mighty Pines will open the show.