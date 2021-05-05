Wednesday May 5, 2021 @ 7:00PM

at The Truman

Formed in 2014, Rumours has taken the country by storm with their stage-scorching renditions of Fleetwood Mac songs. In under 5 years, the group has landed themselves the reputation as the best Fleetwood Mac tribute band and has made fans across the globe.

This is a reduced capacity, socially distant reserved seated & standing event.

Tables, seats and sections must be purchased together for each party.

Masks are required to enter and must be worn at all times except when actively eating or drinking.