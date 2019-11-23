Now playing: World Cafe Segment 2
Concerts & Events

Ronnie Milsap

Saturday November 23, 2019 @ 8:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

As one of the most versatile country artists of his time, Ronnie Milsap was one of the first successful crossover country acts, using pop, rock and R&B elements to connect with audiences. He has also earned six Grammy awards, eight Country Music Association awards and a number of others. In 2014, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He's currently touring on "The Duets" album, with appearances from George Strait, Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves and many more.

GET TICKETS

Get Directions to Knuckleheads Saloon

Up Next

Yes You Are with Olivia Fox

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close