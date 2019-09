Thursday September 26, 2019 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

With his group The Peacemakers, Roger Clyne has carved a distinct path as a singer-songwriter. The band bridges the gap between rock and roll, roadhouse Americana and the music sound of the southwestern United States. Clyne will perform with an acoustic duo to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band's debut, "Honky Tonk Union." Dalton Domino will be the featured special guest.