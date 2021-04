Friday May 7, 2021 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Smartly mixing humor with old-time country & western music, Riders in the Sky has been performing since 1977. They've released more than 40 albums, have contributed to numerous TV series and films — including Ken Burns' Country Music, Toy Story 2 and Monsters, Inc. — and have had their own shows on CBS, TNN and NPR.