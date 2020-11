Wednesday December 30, 2020 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Reverend Horton Heat returns to Knuckleheads this winter, touring on its 12th studio album "Whole New Life" from 2018. Influenced by '50s rockabilly, punk, country, surf and jazz, the group was formed by Jim Heath in Dallas, Texas, in 1986. Rev. Horton Heat has performed at Coachella, Austin City Limits, Riot Fest and other high-profile festivals around the world. Local cover band The Vincents will support the show.