Wednesday March 11, 2020 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

From southern Indiana, Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band is America's foremost country blues outfit. Rev. Peyton is a compelling performer, dazzling guitarist and impactful songwriter who draws influences from acoustic blues icons like Charlie Patton, Blind Willie Johnson and more. They're touring on their 2018 album, "Poor Until Payday." Nashville band Flying Buffaloes will support the show.