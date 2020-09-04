Now playing: Stylo Gorillaz
RecordBar 15th Anniversary with Shiner and Heels

at Lemonad(e) Park

RecordBar is launching a Kickstarter campaign through its Lights On program, designed to help businesses find funding to weather the pandemic. To launch the campaign and celebrate the venue's 15th anniversary, Shiner will perform two events at Lemonad(e) Park — a limited capacity socially distanced outdoor venue created in partnership between recordBar and Voltaire. Local super group Heels and DJ Stevie Cruz will open the show.

