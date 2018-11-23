Record Store Day Black Friday and New West Records 20th Anniversary

Friday November 23, 2018 @ 10:00AM

at Vinyl Renaissance

Starting at 10:00 a.m. check out Record Store Day Black Friday releases and deals celebrating 20 years of New West Records Live entertainment begins in the afternoon with live performances from father daughter duo Bob & Una Walkenhorst at 1 p.m., Kansas City native and Vizz Tone recording artist Amanda Fish at 2 p.m. and New West recording artist All Them Witches at 3 p.m. More information is available at the Vinyl Renaissance website.