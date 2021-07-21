Wednesday July 21, 2021 @ 7:00PM

at recordBar

Radkey is playing a hometown Tour Kickoff Party before hitting the road with Foo Fighters this summer! In addition to their show at Azura Amphitheater on Aug. 5, the trio is supporting Foo Fighters in Cincinnati, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Oklahoma City and Albuquerque.

VIP doors for the show open at 7 p.m., and GA doors at 7:30 p.m. DJ Thundercutz spins records at 7 p.m., and Radkey takes the stage at 8:30 p.m.

GA tickets: limited availability, includes party poster

VIP tickets: includes early admission, party poster, and a limited-edition Green Wave vinyl copy of Radkey's latest album, “Green Room” (pick up at merch table)