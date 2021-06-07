Monday June 7, 2021 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Bluegrass quintet Punch Brothers is made up of mandolinist Chris Thile, guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny and violinist Gabe Witcher. The group's latest release, "All Ashore," received the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Folk Album. Thile calls the album "a meditation on committed relationships in the present day, particularly in light of the current unsettled political climate—certainly the most unsettled one that anyone in the band has ever experienced."