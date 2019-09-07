Now playing: The Man Who Sold the World (MTV Unplugged) Nirvana
Concerts & Events

Prairie Village JazzFest

Saturday September 7, 2019 @ 3:00PM

at Harmon Park

The 10th Annual Prairie Village Jazz Festival, Saturday, Sept. 7 from 3 to 10:30 p.m., will take place at Harmon Park. A celebration of all things jazz with food trucks, drinks and fun, the event features five acts:

4 p.m.         Shawnee Mission East Blue Knights
5 p.m.         Matt Otto Quartet
6:20 p.m.     Vine Street Rumble
7:30 p.m.     Marcus Lewis Big Band
8:45 p.m.     Dan Thomas & the KC All Star Big Band featuring Lisa Henry

GET TICKETS

Get Directions to Harmon Park

Up Next

Making Movies Carnaval

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close
Funding Drive Banner
Listen No Thanks