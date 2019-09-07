Prairie Village JazzFest

Saturday September 7, 2019 @ 3:00PM

at Harmon Park

The 10th Annual Prairie Village Jazz Festival, Saturday, Sept. 7 from 3 to 10:30 p.m., will take place at Harmon Park. A celebration of all things jazz with food trucks, drinks and fun, the event features five acts:

4 p.m. Shawnee Mission East Blue Knights

5 p.m. Matt Otto Quartet

6:20 p.m. Vine Street Rumble

7:30 p.m. Marcus Lewis Big Band

8:45 p.m. Dan Thomas & the KC All Star Big Band featuring Lisa Henry