Saturday September 8, 2018 @ 3:00PM

at Harmon Park

The Prairie Village JazzFest is the newest "destination jazz festival" in the Kansas City area. Starting at 3 p.m., it'll feature performances from Shawnee Mission East Blue Knights, Victor & Penny, Kessler/Embrey Conspiracy, The Enormous Guitar Project, Molly Hammer Quintet and Logan Richardson.