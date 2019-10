Thursday November 7, 2019 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Since 2007, Pert Near Sandstone has cemented its status as a linchpin of the Midwestern bluegrass scene with a series of albums and appearances at prestigious festivals like Telluride Bluegrass Festival and Blue Ox Music Festival. The band tours with fellow Minneapolis group Kind Country, who plays American standards and its own brand of cosmic American music.