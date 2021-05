Thursday May 20, 2021 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Named New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year from the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2016, Parmalee is one of country music's most successful new acts. The band of brothers is only one of four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut country album, has reached Platinum status, and has supported acts like Brad Paisley and Jake Owen.