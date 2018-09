Friday September 7, 2018 @ 8:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

With huge hits that include "Jackie Blue" and "If You Want To Get To Heaven," the Springfield, Missouri-based Ozark Mountain Daredevils have sold more than two million records since its formation in the early 1970s. The Southern rock collective is headlining KY102's reunion show, along with The Snot Rockets.