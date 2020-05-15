Now playing: Black Is The Colour Of My True Nina Simone
Outlaw Jim & the Whiskey Benders – 10% Concert Series

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Outlaw Jim & the Whiskey Benders kick off Knuckleheads' 10% Concert Series reopening on May 15. These events will include an early and a late show, to allow more people to enjoy the music. These events will follow the City of Kansas City's 10/10/10 guidelines, which will include observing six-foot social distancing rules. Between shows, attendees are asked to leave within 20 minutes so staff can begin the disinfecting process and allow the next concert attendees to enter. Ticket sales will be strictly limited to keep attendance at the 10% mandate. 

Tickets for the early show (6:30 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show) are available here. Tickets for the late show (9:30 p.m. doors, 10 p.m. show) are available here.

