On The Lawn: Summer Concert with Crystal Rose

Friday July 9, 2021 @ 6:30PM

at Kansas City Museum

From appearing in the 16th season of NBC's "The Voice" and independently releasing her single "Not Leaving," to being featured on NPR's Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf, Crystal Rose is an artist on the rise. The Kansas City native is also preparing to move to Nashville – this will be her farewell concert.

This concert will take place on the lawn of the Kansas City Museum. Bring a blanket, chair and picnic basket for a lovely evening of music and fun. Gates open at 6:30, show starts at 7 p.m.