Olathe Live! with Landslide & 88 Keys

Friday June 18, 2021 @ 7:00PM

at Stagecoach Park

Olathe Live! brings a series of FREE shows to Stagecoach Park this summer! This evening's entertainment includes Fleetwood Mac tribute band Landslide and 88 Keys, featuring Dennis Laffoon of Shooting Star. The group pays tribute to all-star keyboardists like Elton John, Billy Joel and Stevie Wonder.

All shows begin at 7 p.m. and are free and open to the public. Guests can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and non-alcoholic beverages.