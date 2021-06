Friday July 16, 2021 @ 7:00PM

at Stagecoach Park

Olathe Live! brings a series of FREE shows to Stagecoach Park this summer! This evening's entertainment includes Beatles tribute band Liverpool and Vinyl Revival, for lovers of classic hits and classic record player sounds.

All shows begin at 7 p.m. and are free and open to the public. Guests can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and non-alcoholic beverages.