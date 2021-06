Friday July 9, 2021 @ 7:00PM

at Stagecoach Park

Olathe Live! brings a series of FREE shows to Stagecoach Park this summer! This evening's entertainment includes Just What I Needed (The Cars tribute band) & Synchronicity (The Police tribute band).

All shows begin at 7 p.m. and are free and open to the public. Guests can bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and non-alcoholic beverages.