Monday December 31, 2018 @ 8:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Knuckleheads' New Years Eve Party will feature everything from '60s, '70s and '80s music to country and electrified bluegrass. Outlaw Jim and the Whiskey Benders, Ben Miller Band, The M80s, The Instamatics, Kris Lager Band and more will perform on three stages.