New Year's Eve Punky Draggy Party with Making Movies

Tuesday December 31, 2019 @ 9:00PM

at The Truman

After a trip to the Latin Grammys and a rousing reception from Mexican audiences at the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City, Making Movies returns home to prepare for its final concert of the year at The Truman. The New Year's Eve Punky Draggy Party will feature a tribute to The Clash's "Combat Rock" with a host of special guests, including Wick & The Tricks, drag performers Jaharia Von Du, Moltyn Decadence, Dick Von Dyke, and KC Sunshine (the Midwest Michael Jackson), DJ Thundercutz and more. The evening will be hosted by storyteller, actor and playwright David Wayne Reed.