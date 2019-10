Wednesday October 16, 2019 @ 6:30PM

at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson heads to Kansas City on his Letters From An Astrophysicist tour. In this hand-picked collection of 101 letters, Tyson draws upon cosmic perspectives to address an array of questions about science, faith, philosophy, life and of course, Pluto.