Now playing: March March The Chicks
Concerts & Events

Mt. Joy Livestream Concert

at Your Computer!

Mt. Joy is gearing up for its second ticketed livestream set, on Thursday, Aug. 6, starting at 6:30 p.m. CST. The band just released "Rearrange Us," the follow up to its self-titled 2018 breakout debut.

Ticket Contest: Mt. Joy Livestream

Enter to win tickets to watch Mt. Joy's Livestream Concert from the comfort of home! One winner will receive a general admission codes — this will be used to receive 100% off the price of a ticket.

This contest will expire on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at noon. Winners will be contacted via email with a non-transferrable promo code.

GET TICKETS

Get Directions to Your Computer!

Related article

News A Conversation with Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy

Up Next

CANCELED – Judy Collins

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close