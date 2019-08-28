Now playing: Almost (Sweet Music) Hozier
Middle of the Map Film Fest 2019

Wednesday August 28, 2019 @ 6:00PM - Wednesday September 4, 2019 @ 11:59PM

at Screenland Armour

Middle of the Map Film Fest 2019 will feature 20+ films from around the world: feature films, independent flicks, award-winning movies, rockumentaries, documentaries, along with a mini music fest, and shorts. 

In addition to Screenland Armour, MOTM has partnered with The Rino and Old Shawnee Pizza at Repeal 18th - NKC to feature special concerts to pair with The Film Fest.

The Bridge will also be presenting "16 Bars," an intimate look at the lives of four inmates at the city jail in Richmond, Virginia, who are a part of a unique rehabilitation effort that involves writing and recording original music. It will be screening twice — on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 12:30 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m.

GET TICKETS

Get Directions to Screenland Armour

