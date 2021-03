Saturday April 3, 2021 @ 8:00PM

at Your Computer!

Midwest Music Foundation's third annual Spring Donation Drive kicks off with a virtual concert, broadcast live from recordBar. Music from Jessica Paige, Slights, Sam Wells and The Uncouth, starting at 8 p.m. Funds generated by this drive will benefit area musicians and music workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the event live at this link, starting at 8 p.m. on April 3.