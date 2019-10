Friday October 18, 2019 @ 7:00PM

at recordBar

Founder of seminal '90s band Soul Coughing, Mike Doughty returns to Kansas City to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the band's debut effort, "Ruby Vroom." He'll be revisiting the breakthrough album with a few new arrangements and a quintet that includes upright bass, guitar, drums and a sampler. The Ghost of Mr. Oberon will open the show.