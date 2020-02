Saturday March 7, 2020 @ 9:00PM

at The Brick

Midwest Music Foundation is raising funds to put on its 10th annual MidCoast Takeover showcase in Austin, Texas this March — an event that highlights more than 100 artists, many of whom hail from the Kansas City area. These fundraiser shows pay for production costs of the showcase, and this first concert features music from regional bands The Almighty Trouble Brothers, Killer City, Headlight Rivals and Steph Castor.