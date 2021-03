Saturday May 1, 2021 @ 6:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

MerleJam celebrates its 15th annual show with Joanna Connor, Stranded in the City and Kris Lager Band.

An annual fundraiser concert at Knuckleheads, the MerleJam Transplant Fund Concert was established by Merle Zuel, a heart recipient and founder of the Kansas City chapter of TRIO. Proceeds will assist pre- and post-operative heart transplant patients and their families