Saturday September 29, 2018 @ 5:00PM - Saturday September 29, 2018 @ 9:00PM

at Bier Station

Thank you for supporting The Bridge! Join fellow members at Bier Station for a night of celebration. Your ticket covers your access to the event, your first drink and light appetizers.

5 p.m. - 7 p.m. | Live remote with The Bridge on-air personalities

7 p.m. - 8 p.m. | Performance from Yes You Are

Each individual donation to The Bridge between September 10 and September 19 will secure a single ticket to the Members Fund the Music event.