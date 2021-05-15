Now playing: Ballet In A Phone Booth Satellite And The Harpoonist
The Mavericks: Live & Unplugged – Saturday Early Show

at Knuckleheads Saloon

For more than 30 years, The Mavericks have cultivated a sound all its own, blending country rock and Cuban grooves to translate into a passionate, powerful live event. They're performing a series of Live & Unplugged shows at Knuckleheads. 

This event page is for the early show on Saturday, May 15. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m. Attendees must exit the venue by 9 p.m. to accommodate guests for the late show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m.

