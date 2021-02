Wednesday March 24, 2021 @ 7:00PM

at Knuckleheads Saloon

Drawing comparisons to songwriting greats like Steve Winwood and Van Morrison, Martin Sexton will be returning to Kansas City in March. Sexton established himself as a musician in Boston, launched an independent record label, and now enjoys an uncommonly loyal fan base throughout the United States and Europe. He'll be touring in support of his ninth studio release, "Mixtape of the Open Road."