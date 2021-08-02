Now playing: Cheers Faye Webster
Concerts & Events

Marketplace Health Insurance Sign-Up Event

-

at Pendleton Arts Block

The Kansas Assistance Network is holding a FREE sign-up event for new Marketplace health insurance opportunities on Monday, Aug. 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Community Room at Pendleton Arts Block. New guidelines from the American Rescue Plan stimulus bill will help those who were previously ineligible or enrolled to qualify for free or further reduced health insurance. Snacks and free child care provided, along with raffle giveaways.

MORE INFO

Get Directions to Pendleton Arts Block

Up Next

Jason Mraz

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close