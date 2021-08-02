Marketplace Health Insurance Sign-Up Event

Monday August 2, 2021 @ 3:30PM - Monday August 2, 2021 @ 5:00PM

at Pendleton Arts Block

The Kansas Assistance Network is holding a FREE sign-up event for new Marketplace health insurance opportunities on Monday, Aug. 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Community Room at Pendleton Arts Block. New guidelines from the American Rescue Plan stimulus bill will help those who were previously ineligible or enrolled to qualify for free or further reduced health insurance. Snacks and free child care provided, along with raffle giveaways.